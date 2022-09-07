At 3pm on Saturday, Hartlepool United will kick-off their eighth League Two game of the season, still in search of their first three points, against Doncaster Rovers.

The significance of that fixture, and any there beyond it while Pools continue to go winless this season, cannot be played down.

Paul Hartley was within 100 seconds of clinching that elusive first league success last weekend at Colchester United only before being dealt a knockout blow by the U’s deep into second half stoppage time.

Luke Molyneux could make his return to the Suit Direct Stadium when Hartlepool United face Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And a knockout blow is what the town of Hartlepool will be hoping for several hours after the game at the Suit Direct Stadium has concluded when Savannah Marshall chases undisputed middleweight boxing greatness as she finally collides with long-time rival Claressa Shields at London’s O2 arena.

Two huge occasions for the people of Hartlepool. Two varying reasons.

The odds of the Hartlepool double this weekend are slightly against. Where Marshall is perceived as a narrow favourite in London to return with all the belts, Pools are tipped to continue in their struggles.

But how nice would it be if there were to be a double celebration?

Savannah Marshall takes on Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight crown. Picture by Martin Swinney

The last time Pools and Marshall competed on the same day came back in April where, unfortunately, it was Pools who failed to uphold their end of the bargain.

The difference this time, you could argue, is a Pools victory this weekend is almost more important than a Marshall triumph over Shields.

Marshall’s star has risen immensely over the last two years and whatever the outcome in London, she will be welcomed back with open arms to her native Hartlepool.

For Pools however, another weekend without three points will only add to growing concerns over a challenging start to the Hartley era.

Paul Hartley is still searching for his first league win as Hartlepool United manager. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools face a home double over the next week, with Crewe Alexandra visiting in midweek after Luke Molyneux and Doncaster on Saturday as we already head towards the quarter-way mark of the season.

Having suffered a somewhat ignominious defeat at Walsall on the opening day of the season Hartley said: “It’s one game. If we’re 10 games into the season and we’re still not performing well then it becomes an issue, but it’s one game.”

But suddenly we are zeroing in on that 10 game milestone and Pools are yet to win in the league.

On Saturday they welcome a Doncaster side who have acclimatised reasonably well to life in League Two, sitting in sixth place having lost just one of their opening seven games.

And with them they bring Pools’ player of last year Molyneux who, if script writers are reading, has yet to score for Rovers since his summer switch.

I’m sure Molyneux will be given a warm reception upon his return for his exploits, particularly last season, but the hope will be his does not deliver another hammer blow to Pools’ start to the season.

But let’s not think about that, shall we?

Instead, think about the potential of a first three points of the season and a potential homecoming with the new undisputed middleweight champion of the world in Marshall.