More often than not the genesis of that comes when a club releases their retained list, much like Hartlepool United did a week ago.

In some cases the retained list is greeted with gritted teeth as the stark reality of the shape of a squad is determined and that could be the case for Pools at the time of writing with just 10 players heading into next season while a further five continue to negotiate new deals.

Of those 10 players retained, Pools have one goalkeeper, four defenders, two midfielders and three attacking players. If the season were starting this weekend, Pools would not only have their bench to worry about when it comes to filling spaces.

Jordan Cook has been offered a new deal with Hartlepool United despite an injury hit campaign. Picture by FRANK REID

Thankfully however, it does not. And we have some way to go before the new campaign gets underway.

But with just 10 players, and still no manager, the significance placed on endeavours behind the scenes this summer is going to be of huge importance.

Of those players who are returning next season however, the general consensus would be one of approval with the likes of Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Neil Byrne, David Ferguson, Omar Bogle, Joe Grey and captain Nicky Featherstone among those who will be at the Suit Direct Stadium next season.

But whoever is to step in to replace Graeme Lee the size of the task has been laid out in front of them in black and white.

Before Lee’s exit he had hinted he was targeting a squad of 20 players for next season only for Pools’ end of season injury crisis to force him into rethinking his plans.

On that basis, the new manager will need to make 10 additions in what is a condensed summer owing to the early start of the new season in July.

That is of course assuming there are no further agreements reached, which hopefully will not be the case.

Of those re-negotiating, Luke Molyeux and Timi Odusina are crucial while Gary Liddle and Mark Shelton would both be very handy to keep around.

Jordan Cook’s offer of re-engagement is an interesting one with the former Sunderland striker making just five appearances for Pools having endured a season plagued with injury.

There is talent, and experience, there with Cook but he has to be able to be in a position to showcase it by being available for selection.

Should he successfully renegotiate his deal then it becomes an important pre-season for him.

Pools confirmed the release of four players; Josh MacDonald who spent the season with Whitby Town and Martin Smith who struggled to cement a place were perhaps to be expected while the exits of Zaine Francis-Angol and Olufela Olomola, it could be argued, are a little premature at this stage given the lack of current numbers.