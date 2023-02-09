It continued outside of the Eco-Power Stadium as more than 1,000 supporters danced their way back to their coaches with three points in the bag and a new hero to savour.

And savouring is something Hartlepool supporters should do when it comes to Dodds - if his first month at the Suit Direct Stadium is anything to go by, such has been the fine manner in which the 22-year-old has taken to life in the Football League.

The noises coming from Darlington following his half-season loan spell in the National League North were pretty conclusive in that Dodds was destined to play higher than that level.

Dan Dodds has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Very quickly, however, you can arguably say the same again when it comes to Dodds at Hartlepool.

Whilst in an attempt to not go overboard with regards to the Bedlington-born defender, as we often tend to do in football with anyone who is bright and shiny and new and can play the part, there is something about Dodds which already suggests he may well go on to progress higher up the leagues.

In order to do that a player needs both ability and the right mindset which is something Dodds is showing signs of promise with on both fronts.

In his five Football League appearances so far, Dodds has bettered several of his stats than in his final five games in non-league - okay, a very generic and loose comparison to make.

Dan Dodds joined Hartlepool United from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

However, you only have to see how Dodds has taken to life in League Two to understand there is something about him.

His pace is an exceptional attribute which will stand him in good stead to progress, likewise his desire on the field, with his partnership sandwiched in between the experience of Jamie Sterry and Peter Hartley likely to be invaluable.

Dodds already has a goal, an assist, a man of the match award and two clean sheets to his name in five appearances before admitting he believes there is much more to come from himself.

And it’s that mentality which really enforced how much potential the former Middlesbrough man has.

Since he first joined the club, Dodds’ message has been pretty clear in that he saw the move to Hartlepool as a step up and an opportunity to test himself at Football League level on the way to climbing as high as he can.

“Playing at [non-league] level proved to me I can go higher if I can keep pushing on in my career and my aim is to go as high as possible,” Dodds said following his arrival last month.

Here is a player who is focused, he is driven and he knows exactly what he wants.

For Curle to be able to lure him to a struggling Hartlepool side in mid-season may well prove to be a key piece of business for the club, particularly on a permanent basis.

For if Dodds continues on a similar trajectory, you imagine it will be difficult to avoid interest from potential suitors further down the line.