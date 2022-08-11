Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United’s opening day humbling at Walsall left plenty, and more, to be desired before a spirited draw with AFC Wimbledon has reignited some of those pre-season optimisms.

But what’s striking about Pools’ start in the league is the similarities with the tailing off of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pools scored just three times in their final seven games of the season. It was a pattern which had emerged for large portions of the campaign as they were only bested, if you will, by Carlisle United and relegated Scunthorpe United in the goals for column.

Josh Umerah has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career but goals remain key for Paul Hartley's side (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And with two blanks to their name, you can understand why manager Paul Hartley remains keen to explore further attacking options for his squad.

That’s not to say there wasn’t a distinguishable improvement in the draw with Wimbledon.

Pools trebled their efforts at goal against the Dons compared to that at Walsall and, if we’re being honest, were unfortunate not to make a breakthrough, particularly in the second half.

But at whatever level, goals win you games and Pools remain just a little short in the way of being able to turn those kinds of games against Wimbledon from goalless affairs into narrow victories.

Jack Hamilton, on loan from Livingston, remains the only fit alternative in attack for Hartlepool united as things stand. MI News & Sport Ltd

But it remains a complex situation for Hartley.

In striker Josh Umerah, Pools have got, on the basis of two competitive league fixtures, a welcome presence in the final third.

Umerah’s hustle and bustle has been impressive and, even in the defeat at Walsall, offered enough encouragement to suggest he will be an asset this season - at least when it comes to bringing others into play.

And with 17 goals to his name in the National League last season, there’s nothing to say yet he won’t find that scoring touch for Pools.

But it continues to feel like there is just something slightly missing in the final third.

And with Joe Grey and Mikael Ndjoli both missing through injury, as things stand, the options are limited for Hartley with loanee Jack Hamilton the only fit alternative.

In that sense, you could argue the decision to allow Marcus Carver to leave the club with three weeks left of the transfer window was premature.

While Carver was unable to register a goal for Pools in 18 appearances, he could have, at least, provided an option, while Hartley continues to address his squad - albeit the move was justified.

But although it was key to draw a line under the performance at Walsall, it remains a significant period for Pools.

If Hartley can find that missing piece to the jigsaw then you never know where it may take them this season.

Of the 16 players to register a goal in League Two with Pools last season, only six remain - with the total number of goals between them standing at 14, as per FBREF.