It’s been an arduous opening month to the season for Pools who had to wait until the eighth time of asking to secure their first win of the campaign after the midweek win over Harrogate Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

And although, yes, it may only be the Papa John’s Trophy, it is at least a start for Pools and provides a platform to build on moving forward.

It was always going to be a difficult period of transition for Pools as Hartley and assistant Gordon Young sought their rebuild and restructuring of the club - that much has been said at length.

Hartlepool United's first win of the season has to be a start and must be translated into league form. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But the early season optimism can get to us all, and when Pools were on the end of such a crushing opening day defeat at Walsall, with an abject performance to match, there were concerns.

And those concerns have grown throughout the first month of the season as there has been plenty of Jekyll, but not enough Hyde to balance it out.

Pools have conceded too many and have not scored enough which, at any level, is not the kind of recipe you want to have.

But despite their defeat at league leaders Leyton Orient recently, there were some encouraging signs, at least going forward.

Hartlepool United celebrated their first win of the season against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The challenge now is to marry that up with being a much more solidified unit defensively before the early season concern trickles into mid-season panic.

Fortunately, we saw some of that in the win over Harrogate.

Sometimes, they say, if you can’t be good, be lucky, and Pools had elements of both on the night with Ben Killip making a string of fine saves to preserve a lead they had deservedly built up.

The relief was almost palpable at the full-time whistle.

The collective weight easing from the shoulders of players, fans and Hartley in being able to taste that winning feeling.

Not since March had Pools won a game, in any competition. Not since February had they won on home soil. This was important, irrespective of the competition.

Hartley, himself, displayed a side we have not seen too often post-match. His spirits and enthusiasm lifted.

But this has to be a start for Pools.

One win in a competition which is often secondary, or beyond, will not be enough to allay those early season worries. Pools must go out and take their first win of the season into the league and strive to put a run of results together.

Winning breeds confidence and, more importantly, winning. Hopefully now this group have planted that seed to kick-start their season.

From here on out, with the transfer window closing, there will be no further distractions or question marks over the playing squad. It’s time to get down to business.

Elsewhere, Hartley and his players won’t be the only side looking for their first league win of the season this weekend as newly appointed Craig Bage and his Hartlepool United Women set out on their quest for promotion as the new North East Regional Women’s Football League season gets underway.