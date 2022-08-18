Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To say it has been a demanding summer would be an understatement, given the number of changes on and off the field at the Suit Direct Stadium, and both are worth invoking discussion at this early point in the season.

On the field, just seven players remain from last season’s squad who comfortably secured the club’s Football League status for another year.

In that time, 15 new signings have arrived after Wes McDonald completed his move to the club recently - as well, of course, as a new management team in Paul Hartley and Gordon Young.

Hartlepool United supporters show their display ahead of last season's EFL Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United.

Whichever way you spin it, that is a hefty amount of upheaval.

But football is quite the unforgiving business in that time is not always afforded in these situations.

And after a winless start in five games across all competitions, the need for improvement remains clear.

This, of course, will not be new to Hartley, who is aware of the areas he is continuing to try and strengthen within his squad, with goals already seeming at a premium for Pools.

Paul Hartley remains keen to add to his Hartlepool United squad

But with two weeks left of the transfer window, it is going to be crucial to try and find a solution to his dilemma.

There are areas of Pools’ game which, although continues to be a work in progress, has shown signs of things clicking into place, particularly at home.

The squad have been able to switch systems in-game and remain competent throughout, with the shape and discipline Hartley is trying to instil evident.

Away from home may take a little longer to work on, although, again, we did see improvement at Northampton Town despite defeat.

But while there have been a number of structural changes off the field, whether that be to the backroom set-up, the Suit Direct Stadium itself or the day-to-day running of the club, there remain areas still out of sync with one another.

And one of those is with certain sections of the support.

Following improvements to parts of the Suit Direct Stadium, in which new seats were installed, the more vocal, singing-section of the ground in the North West Corner has been out of harmony with the club for various reasons.

But while those reasons are open for debate, the impact has been evident during Pools’ opening home fixtures this season.

Last season Pools averaged over 5,100 supporters with attendances on that figure down so far this campaign.

The atmosphere against Tranmere Rovers was decent enough, but we’re still to see the real bear-pit like atmosphere we have been used to over the last 12 months.

I vividly remember Pools being cheered when walking off the field, 2-0 down at half-time, to Harrogate Town less than a year ago.

They came out in the second half and were roared on to a 3-2 success. That is just one example of the impact the Pools crowd can have when everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.