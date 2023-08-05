News you can trust since 1877
John Askey hands first Hartlepool United starts to five summer signings in season opener at Barnet

John Askey has handed out five debuts in his first starting line-up of the 2023-24 season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Hartlepool United face Barnet to kick off the new National League season and Askey has handed starts to five of his summer signings including goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon gets the nod over Pete Jameson with Charlie Seaman and Emmanuel Onariase offering a somewhat new look to the defensive line.

Onariase anchors three centre-backs with Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti either side – Doncaster Rovers loan man Seaman at right wing-back.

Chris Wreh is one of five new signings handed their debut by Hartlepool United manager John Askey. Picture by FRANK REIDChris Wreh is one of five new signings handed their debut by Hartlepool United manager John Askey. Picture by FRANK REID
David Ferguson, who will lead Pools out at the Hive as captain, starts on the opposite flank with a midfield trio of Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and new signing Anthony Mancini.

Mancini scored twice in Tuesday’s final pre-season outing against Sunderland.

Up front, Chris Wreh celebrates his birthday with his first Hartlepool start alongside talisman Josh Umerah with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe suspended for the trip to the Hive.

The National League allows five substitutes with Jameson, Alex Lacey, Matt Dolan, Jake Hastie and Joe Grey – who makes the squad after picking up a knock against Sunderland in midweek all involved.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Pruti, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Mancini, Cooke, Wreh, Umerah

Subs: Jameson, Lacey, Dolan, Hastie, Grey

