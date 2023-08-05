Hartlepool United face Barnet to kick off the new National League season and Askey has handed starts to five of his summer signings including goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon gets the nod over Pete Jameson with Charlie Seaman and Emmanuel Onariase offering a somewhat new look to the defensive line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onariase anchors three centre-backs with Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti either side – Doncaster Rovers loan man Seaman at right wing-back.

Chris Wreh is one of five new signings handed their debut by Hartlepool United manager John Askey. Picture by FRANK REID

David Ferguson, who will lead Pools out at the Hive as captain, starts on the opposite flank with a midfield trio of Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and new signing Anthony Mancini.

Mancini scored twice in Tuesday’s final pre-season outing against Sunderland.

Up front, Chris Wreh celebrates his birthday with his first Hartlepool start alongside talisman Josh Umerah with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe suspended for the trip to the Hive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National League allows five substitutes with Jameson, Alex Lacey, Matt Dolan, Jake Hastie and Joe Grey – who makes the squad after picking up a knock against Sunderland in midweek all involved.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Pruti, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Mancini, Cooke, Wreh, Umerah