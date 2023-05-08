Hartlepool will return to the National League next season after their relegation was confirmed in advance of their final day trip to face former boss Dave Challinor and his promotion chasing Stockport County side.

County needed three points and a favour from Tranmere Rovers but Askey had suggested it was up to his side to head to Edgeley Park and spoil any potential promotion party, something which they managed thanks to Callum Cooke’s second half equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool trailed at half-time after Callum Camps converted from the penalty spot before he would then miss the opportunity to win it from 12-yards in stoppage time as the returning Ben Killip produced a stunning save.

Hartlepool United boss John Askey was pleased with his side in their final day draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Killip was in remarkable form in what could have been his final appearance for the club as Hartlepool were able to grind out a spirited draw to end their stay in the Football League.

“Coming here we knew the situation,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just hoping the players were going to put on a performance for the supporters and they did that.

“It’s a difficult situation to be in. You go back in and you’re pleased with the way they performed but it’s still a little bit flat, so we’ve just got to forget this season now and move onto the next one.”

Askey continued: “We had to hang in there and keep it tight.

“But to come here with nothing to play for, they’ve done really well against one of the top teams in the division. It’s just such a shame there wasn’t something on the game [from our perspective].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from our point of view, you ask the players to go out there and have a go and they’ve done that and done that for the supporters for today.