Dolan makes his first start of the season for Hartlepool in a new look defensive line for Askey’s side.

Dolan is joined by the returning Zak Johnson – who is fit again after a slight groin injury – and new signing Joe Mattock, who makes his home debut, as the three central defenders.

Dolan and Johnson replace Alex Lacey who misses out with injury and Charlie Seaman who is left out altogether after both started in Tuesday’s defeat at Halifax Town.

There is also a significant change in goal with Joel Dixon back between the posts in place of Pete Jameson.

Dixon had started the season as Pools’ No.1 before being replaced by Jameson in September.

But Dixon now returns to the side with Josh Umerah back in the starting XI in place of Terrell Agyemang, with the Middlesbrough loanee dropping to the bench which includes the returning Chris Wreh.

And here's how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Hendrie, Johnson, Dolan, Mattock, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah, Dieseruvwe