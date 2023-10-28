News you can trust since 1877
John Askey makes four changes for Hartlepool United to face Rochdale as ex-Sunderland man returns in goal

John Askey has made good on his word to change things at Hartlepool United as he makes four changes to his starting line-up to face Rochdale with Matt Dolan handed his first start of the season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Dolan makes his first start of the season for Hartlepool in a new look defensive line for Askey’s side.

Dolan is joined by the returning Zak Johnson – who is fit again after a slight groin injury – and new signing Joe Mattock, who makes his home debut, as the three central defenders.

Dolan and Johnson replace Alex Lacey who misses out with injury and Charlie Seaman who is left out altogether after both started in Tuesday’s defeat at Halifax Town.

Matt Dolan starts for Hartlepool United for the first time this season.
There is also a significant change in goal with Joel Dixon back between the posts in place of Pete Jameson.

Dixon had started the season as Pools’ No.1 before being replaced by Jameson in September.

But Dixon now returns to the side with Josh Umerah back in the starting XI in place of Terrell Agyemang, with the Middlesbrough loanee dropping to the bench which includes the returning Chris Wreh.

And here's how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Hendrie, Johnson, Dolan, Mattock, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Jameson, Onariase, Paterson, Agyemang, Wreh

