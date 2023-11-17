John Askey recalls Hartlepool United defender from Darlington loan spell amid injury concerns ahead of York City clash
Burton was loaned out to Hartlepool’s National League North rivals Darlington last month on a short-term deal in order to gain further first team experience.
The young defender made six appearances for the struggling Quakers before being recalled by Askey ahead of Hartlepool’s trip to York City.
Burton’s recall comes with Askey stretched for options in defence for the trip to the LNER Community Stadium with David Ferguson set to miss through suspension while there are question marks over the fitness over Charlie Seaman, Luke Hendrie and Joe Mattock, with Alex Lacey ruled out.
Burton is available for selection at the weekend and could be set to make just his second start for Hartlepool since his summer move from Scarborough.
“Kieran Burton has now returned to Hartlepool at the end of his loan, and because of their injury and suspension situation, is going to be part of their first team squad in the next few weeks,” a Darlington club statement read.
“We would like to thank Kieran for his help during the last month, and wish him all the best.”