Hartlepool secured back-to-back home wins over the last week with a stoppage time winner against Gateshead before enjoying a comfortable night against Maidenhead United.

And the two results at the Suit Direct Stadium have allowed Pools boss Askey to reflect after what was a difficult opening day at Barnet, with his side now looking ahead to their second away game of the season against Southend United.

But despite what has turned into a decent start for Hartlepool back in non-league, Askey remains reserved until the 10-game milestone where he believes the club will have a better understanding as to where their prospects may lie this season.

John Askey believes it has been a decent start to the season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"The Barnet game was a big disappointment but we’ve soon recovered from it,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

"The Gateshead game was tough going down to 10 men, then Tuesday night was a little bit more like it – we played some good football and probably should have scored more goals.

"So it’s been a decent start. We’ll probably find out after 10 games and have a better idea of where we’re going and where we need to improve.”

Asked added: “Despite us going down there’s been quite a good feel-good factor at the club, supporters have really got behind the team and the club, season ticket sales are up.