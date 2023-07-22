News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

John Askey reveals Hartlepool United midfielder in race to be fit for new season after injury blow as Pools draw with Blyth Spartans

John Askey believed Hartlepool United’s friendly with Blyth Spartans ‘served its purpose’ whilst also confirming a double injury blow in midfield.
By Joe Ramage
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:55 BST- 2 min read

Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace both missed the fixture at Croft Park as Hartlepool returned to the North East from their training camp in Scotland to take on National League North side Blyth Spartans in a game where both sides cancelled one another out.

Askey fielded almost two separate XI’s in each of the 45 minutes, whilst also tweaking his system, but neither side was able to find their way to goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New signing Emmanuel Onariase headed over Hartlepool’s best chance in the opening 45 minutes with Joe Grey and the returning Josh Umerah seeing sight of goal after the break.

John Askey provided an injury update on his Hartlepool United squad following the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REIDJohn Askey provided an injury update on his Hartlepool United squad following the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID
John Askey provided an injury update on his Hartlepool United squad following the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Jake Hastie, perhaps, could have done better in the closing stages when turning wide from a low cross whilst Joel Dixon had to be alert to make a fine double save to keep out the home side.

“It went how I thought it was going to go,” said Askey.

“We’ve just come off the back of six days of training hard and you could see that one or two were a little bit leggy.

“Consequently, the pace of the game slowed but it served its purpose again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lads have all got 45 minutes out of it and they came through without any injuries, so it’s all just about the build-up towards the start of the season.

“Blyth played the game in the right spirit, they tried to play and it’s been a good workout for us.”

Read More
Euan Murray's message to Hartlepool United after defender makes Raith Rovers ret...

But whilst Askey avoided any injuries during the 90 minutes at Croft Park, the Hartlepool boss has suffered two setbacks in midfield prior to the goalless draw with Blyth.

Cooke, who did take part in elements of the warm-up, was not involved, with Askey erring on the side of caution, whilst new signing Wallace is set to be a major doubt for Hartlepool’s opening game of the season at Barnet having suffered a broken toe during the club’s recent training camp.

“Callum was just precautionary,” revealed Askey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s just feeling his hamstring, but he should be ready to go on Tuesday, if not then hopefully on Friday.

“[Kieran] has broken his toe,” he added.

“Things like that happen. The main thing is that we avoid any muscle injuries.

“Contact injuries you can’t avoid, but muscle injuries we’re trying our best to avoid, although we’re working them hard.”

Related topics:Blyth SpartansCroft Park