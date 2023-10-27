Hartlepool United will be hoping they can head into their National League break with a win when they host Rochdale.

Hartlepool suffered a sixth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions when they fell to a 2-1 loss at the Shay against Halifax Town in midweek.

John Askey’s side were undone by two set pieces despite Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s 10th goal of the season levelling the scores in the first half.

It was a result which left Pools 12th in the National League table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

And Pools welcome the side who followed them out of the Football League last season in Rochdale before a break after they were knocked out of the FA Cup recently.

It means a win feels even more important for Askey’s side who may be forced into at least one change against Rochdale.

And here we predict our starting line-up:

1 . Pete Jameson Jameson has established himself as Hartlepool's No.1 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman Seaman was brought back into the side against Halifax and could continue against Rochdale. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3 . Luke Hendrie Hendrie may continue in the right-sided centre-back role depending on Zak Johnson's fitness. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales