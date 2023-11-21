John Askey was keen to take the positives out of Hartlepool United’s 1-1 draw with Kidderminster after admitting it was ‘one of those nights’ in front of goal for his side.

Hartlepool spurned a number of good opportunities in the second half at Aggborough after seeing their lead given to them courtesy of an own goal by Reiss McNally pegged back by Amari Morgan-Smith.

McNally turned into his own goal following a slick move around the edge of the area from Pools involving Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Jake Hastie – Crawford’s eventual low cross being diverted in at the near post.

And Askey’s side dominated the opening quarter of the game as a result, buoyed by their excellent display against York City three days earlier.

But Pools saw their foot come off the gas a little bit later in the first half as bottom-side Kidderminster levelled when they became the latest side to punish Pools from a set piece.

Former Darlington man Jack Lambert forced a corner when bringing a smart stop from Joel Dixon before then swinging a cross in for Morgan-Smith at the near post to glance home.

Pools were given a let off early in the second half when Ashley Hemmings was denied by a fine stop from Dixon before Askey’s men looked to turn the screw with a series of chances – striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe wasting a number of big opportunities whilst Jake Hastie and Nicky Featherstone also saw chances go begging after Crawford saw a speculative effort come back off the post in the first half.

“It was just one of those nights where we couldn’t hit the back of the net. But having said that, we should have come away with a 1-0,” said Askey.

“I thought we dominated, we played really well. Most of the game we had it under control. We created a lot of chances and we’re just disappointed we’ve not come away with the three points.

“I’m really pleased with their effort and the way that we played but, again, we cant defend set pieces, no matter how much we work on them. It’s just really frustrating.