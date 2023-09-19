News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United head to Altrincham in the National League. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United head to Altrincham in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID
John Askey to hand start to ex-Charlton Athletic striker against Altrincham in Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery

Hartlepool United head to Altrincham as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the National League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

It's a quick turnaround for John Askey’s side as they make the trip to Moss Lane – the first of two away games this week for Pools.

And Askey remains in search of a response from his side after they followed up the 5-2 defeat at Oxford City with their first defeat at home this season against Woking.

And here we predict how Pools might line-up to face Altrincham:

Jameson has made three consecutive starts for Hartlepool.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson has made three consecutive starts for Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID

Seaman is set to remain on the right of Hartlepool's defence. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman is set to remain on the right of Hartlepool's defence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hendrie has started all three games since returning to the club. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Luke Hendrie

Hendrie has started all three games since returning to the club. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Onariase came through the weekend defeat to Woking unscathed and is likely to continue in defence. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase came through the weekend defeat to Woking unscathed and is likely to continue in defence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

