John Askey to hand start to ex-Charlton Athletic striker against Altrincham in Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery
Hartlepool United head to Altrincham as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the National League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
It's a quick turnaround for John Askey’s side as they make the trip to Moss Lane – the first of two away games this week for Pools.
And Askey remains in search of a response from his side after they followed up the 5-2 defeat at Oxford City with their first defeat at home this season against Woking.
And here we predict how Pools might line-up to face Altrincham:
1 / 3