Hartlepool United head to Altrincham as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the National League.

It's a quick turnaround for John Askey’s side as they make the trip to Moss Lane – the first of two away games this week for Pools.

And Askey remains in search of a response from his side after they followed up the 5-2 defeat at Oxford City with their first defeat at home this season against Woking.

And here we predict how Pools might line-up to face Altrincham:

Pete Jameson Jameson has made three consecutive starts for Hartlepool.

Charlie Seaman Seaman is set to remain on the right of Hartlepool's defence.

Luke Hendrie Hendrie has started all three games since returning to the club.