Askey has been busy in the transfer market this summer with nine new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the 2023-24 campaign – two of those being new goalkeeping additions after the trio of Ben Killip, Jakub Stolarczyk and Patrick Boyes all departed.

Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson have both joined the club – both vying for the gloves as Pools kick off their National League season.

Usually by this stage you may have an idea as to who will be the preferred choice in goal but for Askey and Hartlepool, the decision may remain open for debate right up until the team sheet is handed in at the Hive this afternoon.

John Askey faces a tough decision when it comes to who will start in goal for Hartlepool United against Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

Former Sunderland youngster Dixon was handed the No.1 shirt earlier in the week which could suggest Askey is swaying towards the 29-year-old.

But in Jameson, who joined on a season-long loan deal from Harrogate Town this summer, Askey has a goalkeeper he knows well after the pair achieved promotion together for York City.

Jameson featured regularly during the first half of the League Two season with Harrogate last year whilst Dixon has since gone on to earn League One experience with Bolton Wanderers, having gained promotion from the National League with Barrow in 2020.

It means both goalkeepers hold strong credentials to be handed the starting spot at the Hive – both having also enjoyed a decent pre-season after sharing minutes between them across Hartlepool’s five friendly fixtures.

But whichever way Askey is inclined to go, it’s a nice problem for the Hartlepool boss to have.

“I’ve always had decent keepers,” said Askey.

"I think if you want to achieve something you need to have decent goalkeepers and I think Joel and Pete provide that, they provide competition for each other.

Askey continued: "If you haven’t got that [competition] it becomes difficult in training, so I was really pleased to get the two of them and they get on really well with one another, which is important.

"Hopefully they don’t have to do too much this season, but when called upon they can make a big difference to us."

Asked whether he knows who his starting goalkeeper will be, Askey said: “I’ve got in my head who I think it will be but you never know what’s going to happen or if somebody just pulls up.

“It comes down to who you think has done the best.

"Both of them have performed well, I don’t think either of them has made a mistake. It will be a nice decision to make. They're good goalkeepers and it’s a nice position to be in.”

In goal is not the only dilemma facing Askey with a number of players competing for starting spots.

New signing Kieran Burton will be looking usurp Edon Pruti in defence, with Emmanuel Onariase likely to start.

Joe Grey has enjoyed a productive pre-season and will be keen to force his way into Askey’s plans with Chris Wreh and Josh Umerah also in contention in attack.