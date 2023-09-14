Watch more videos on Shots!

Hartlepool return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend looking to make amends for a hugely disappointing defeat against Oxford City as they look to protect their 100 per cent record on home soil.

Pools capitulated in the second half at Oxford which saw them fall to a heavy defeat, with Askey knowing he will need to see a reaction from his players when they host Woking.

So far this season Hartlepool have bounced back immediately on the two occasions they have suffered defeat against Barnet and Chesterfield with wins over Gateshead and Wealdstone respectively.

Hartlepool United are looking to bounce back from their 5-2 National League defeat to Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools remain among the National League’s early front runners this season – largely down to their home form with 12 of their 15 points coming at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey has often stressed the importance of Hartlepool’s home form and while he hopes that will continue against Woking, the Pools boss is aware his side will not be able to rely on their results at the Suit Direct Stadium entirely throughout the season.

"It does [add a little bit of pressure] but we’ve got to maintain our home form and keep fighting and roll our sleeves up,” said Askey.

"We know when we play at home if we can get the crowd behind us, which they will be from the start, then we’ve got a great chance of winning, whoever we play at home. But you can’t keep relying on that."

Emmanuel Onariase has been dealing with fitness issues recently for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey added: “We have to remember that we’re still in a decent position and our home form is very good.

"Hopefully it’s hurt all the players who have played, I know it’s hurt me and it’s hurt the supporters. But the only answer is to get back out on the pitch and have a right go on Saturday. But it won’t continue like that if we put in performances like we did [against Oxford].

"You hope it can be a significant moment. I’ve had it previously. I had it when we got promoted [at Macclesfield], we lost 6-0 to Fylde, and it was a change in mentality. After that we weren’t going to let it happen again, so hopefully that will be the case.

"But I also have to take it as a warning sign as well, and that’s what I’ll do.”

The fixture with Woking begins what is a busy period for Hartlepool where Askey’s squad will, undoubtedly, be tested with seven games in 21 days as the National League’s weekend-mid-week schedule enters its full flow.

Pools host Woking before trips to Altrincham and Dagenham & Redbridge, followed by the visits of Solihull Moors and Dorking Wanderers and then rounding off a busy three week period away at Boreham Wood and at home to Eastleigh.

"We’ll find out about the depth of the squad,” said Askey.