John Askey's transfer message after Hartlepool United duo feature on loan

John Askey will continue weighing up his Hartlepool United squad ahead of the summer after the non-league transfer window closed.

By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST

Askey sanctioned moves for forward’s Mikael Ndjoli and Leon Clarke prior to last week’s non-league deadline - both players completing loan moves away from the Suit Direct Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of the deadline, Askey suggested if it was in the interest of a player to head out for more game time then it would be something he would consider.

“We’re still weighing up [the squad], Askey told The Mail.

John Askey sanctioned two loan deals before the close of the non-league transfer window. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
“We have got a big squad, and if there’s certain ones who can get games, and it enables them to get clubs in the future, then I wouldn’t rule that out. But the situation we’re in, though, we need everyone pulling in the same direction.”

Ndjoli made his first appearance for Northern Premier League side Radcliffe in their goalless draw with South Shields when coming off the bench while Clarke made his first start for Southern Central outfit Rushall Olympic in their 1-0 win over St. Ives Town.

Ndjoli and Clarke have both struggled to feature for Hartlepool this season with their loan moves, perhaps, an opportunity to open up the door for a permanent move away in the summer.

Reghan Tumilty joined Hamilton Academical following his exit from the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
And, speaking on his arrival at Rushall Olympic, manager Liam McDonald suggested it was a move Clarke was keen to push through.

“I am delighted to be able to bring him to the football club and I look forward to working with him,” said McDonald.

“His career speaks for itself; he has played for some massive clubs and scored a lot of goals along the way.

“It’s an opportunity for us to use his vast experience between now and the end of the season.

“He was keen to come here, which was important; the move is right for him and he is relishing the challenge."

Meanwhile, former Hartlepool defender Reghan Tumilty scored the winning goal for Hamilton Academical in their SPFL Trust Trophy final success over Raith Rovers.

Tumilty reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium in January before joining the Scottish Championship side.

