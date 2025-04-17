Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear for the latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear to discuss the current takeover situation, last Saturday's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge, the Easter weekend's double header as well as the futures of Nathan Sheron, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.

Related topics:Richard MennearHartlepool MailDagenham and Redbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice