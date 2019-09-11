Jonathan Woodgate previews Middlesbrough vs Reading at the Riverside
The international break is almost over as Middlesbrough prepare for their Championship fixture against Reading at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 17:55
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate met with the media earlier today ahead of the meeting with the Royals and provided an injury update on several first-team players – including captain George Friend, Jonny Howson, Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede. Scroll down to catch up with what was said at Rockliffe Training Ground ahead of the match.