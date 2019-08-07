Jonathan Woodgate reveals why Middlesbrough signed defender Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of right-back Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old will wear the No 2 shirt at the Riverside this season and is likely to be Boro’s first-choice right-back.
Dijksteel made 59 appearances for the Addicks after joining the club in 2016 and played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One last term.
Boro were short of options on the right side of defence, with Jonny Howson occupying the position during pre-season and in last week’s Championship opener at Luton.
Dijksteel becomes Boro’s fourth signing this summer, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, Marcus Browne and Marc Bola, and head coach Jonathan Woodgate is confident in the player’s ability.
“Anfernee is another young player who fits the mould of what we want at this club,” Woodgate told the club’s website. “He’s the type of footballer I like. I like the way he gets forward and the way he gets back, he’s very athletic.
“I’ve watched him and I like what I’ve seen. I’ve done a lot of work on him, and he’s my number one choice.”
Woodgate will still be keen to bring in more players ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline after admitting the squad is still ‘really thin’ following Friday’s draw at Luton.
The Teessiders still look short of pace and width up front while centre-back Aden Flint hasn’t been replaced following his move to Cardiff earlier this month.