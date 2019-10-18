Jonathan Woodgate's surprise response when quizzed on Middlesbrough's contract situation
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has admitted there’s a large degree of uncertainty regarding the players who are out of contract next summer.
A total of seven first-team players, Ryan Shotton, George Friend, Daniel Ayala, Marvin Johnson, Adam Clayton, Jonny Howson and Rudy Gestede, have less than 12 months left before their current deals expire at the Riverside.
All seven are over the age of 27, yet some remain key members of the current squad which remains thin following several departures at the end of last season.
When asked about the club’s contract situation, Woodgate replied: “It's going to be interesting, isn't it.
“We'll wait for the time being. We've got until the end of the season. Some are doing OK, some need to improve, but I'll cross that bridge later on and we'll make a decision.
“It won't all be my decision of course but I'll have a good say on it.”