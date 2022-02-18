Former Sunderland striker Jordan Cook suffers setback in his return to fitness for Hartlepool United
Graeme Lee has revealed Hartlepool United striker Jordan Cook has suffered a setback in his return from injury.
Cook has been out of action since New Year’s Day after suffering a thigh strain in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.
The former Sunderland striker was making his return following a lengthy absence that had seen him out of action since October but his comeback lasted just 34 minutes.
And Lee has revealed the 31-year-old has suffered a setback after the Pools boss had expected his return to training last week.
“Jordan has been a bit longer than what we hoped, it’s a tricky injury when it’s a thigh muscle,” Lee told The Mail.
“He progressed nicely and looked like he was going to be back in training last week then there was a slight little irritation so we’ve had to pull him out a little bit.”
Cook has made just five appearances for Pools since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium in September.