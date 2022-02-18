Cook has been out of action since New Year’s Day after suffering a thigh strain in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.

The former Sunderland striker was making his return following a lengthy absence that had seen him out of action since October but his comeback lasted just 34 minutes.

And Lee has revealed the 31-year-old has suffered a setback after the Pools boss had expected his return to training last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Cook suffered a thigh strain during Hartlepool United's goalless draw with Oldham Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

“Jordan has been a bit longer than what we hoped, it’s a tricky injury when it’s a thigh muscle,” Lee told The Mail.

“He progressed nicely and looked like he was going to be back in training last week then there was a slight little irritation so we’ve had to pull him out a little bit.”

Cook has made just five appearances for Pools since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium in September.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.