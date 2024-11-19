"It's an honour to play under him and I hope I can help the club achieve success while I'm here."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United winger Kazenga LuaLua has hailed veteran manager Lennie Lawrence as "unbelievable".

The former Newcastle, Sunderland and Brighton attacker signed for Pools last week following a period training with the club.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a storied and successful career, making almost 200 appearances in the Championship and helping Brighton win promotion from League One to the Premier League.

LuaLua remains a cult hero in East Sussex having stood out on the south coast thanks to his unpredictable style and trademark double backflip celebration.

The 33-year-old made his Pools debut as a second half substitute on Saturday.

After stints in Turkey and Greece, LuaLua returned to England towards the end of last term, making four appearances for League One Charlton.

He spent over a month training with Pools and finally put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium last week.

The winger made his debut on Saturday, coming off the bench as 10-man Pools secured a battling point against Eastleigh.

LuaLua impressed Poolies with his performance, adding some energy and impetus to the side and combining well with David Ferguson down the left flank.

Prior to Saturday's cameo, the wideman had not played a competitive game since Charlton's 1-0 defeat to Wycombe at the end of April and so it's inevitable LuaLua will take some time to get up to full speed but there are positive signs for Pools fans already.

The hard-won point against Eastleigh moved Pools up two places to 14th in the National League table, although the gap between themselves and the play-offs remains seven points.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, who has taken charge of more than 1,000 games during his long and distinguished career, has helped steady the ship since replacing outspoken former boss Darren Sarll and supporters are again beginning to talk up their side's prospects of a promotion push.

Pools have won one and drawn three of their first five games under the 76-year-old, while their only defeat came at the hands of National League leaders York.

Fans have responded well to a series of much-improved performances, with Pools looking more organised out of possession, purposeful in their pressing and threatening in attacking areas.

LuaLua has played under his fair share of managers - Kevin Keegan handed him his debut at Newcastle, he won promotion under Gus Poyet at Brighton and under Mick Harford at Luton.

Spanning almost five decades, Lennie Lawrence has carved out a career that's made him one of the most influential, successful and long-lasting managers in English football history and LuaLua admits he's already enjoying life under the veteran boss.

"He's been really good," he said.

"Since he took over from the old manager (Darren Sarll), he's been unbelievable.

"You can ask any of the boys and they'd say exactly the same thing.

"It's an honour to play under him and I hope I can help the club achieve success while I'm here."