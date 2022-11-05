Keith Curle addresses Hartlepool United academy star after FA youth cup dismissal

Stephenson has found himself training and being involved with the first team on match days in recent weeks with Keith Curle struggling with numbers in his squad due to several injury problems. The 17-year-old was handed a place on the bench for the recent defeat to Salford City and again for the win over Grimsby Town four days later.

The academy defender has benefited from Curle’s philosophy of turning to youth if he is short on numbers and that could continue in the FA Cup despite the youngster being sent off in the FA youth cup in midweek.

Stephenson was part of the Hartlepool academy side taking on Accrington Stanley at the Suit Direct Stadium and would receive his marching orders as Pools’ youth side slipped to a 3-2 defeat. But despite being dismissed, Curle has admitted Stephenson is still available for selection for the first team where he could make his official debut for the club.

Hartlepool United's Louis Stephenson was named on the bench against Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He was in the academy game and got sent off but that doesn't alter anything. He’s still available for selection for first team games,” Curle told The Mail.

“Sweens was there and a couple of the first team playing squad were there watching the game as well. I spoke to Andy Lowe about the game and at 1-0 up they were comfortable.

“The sending off and going goals down makes things difficult but it was a very good effort from the lads. They were committed. We’re disappointed with the end result because they were in a position where they were quite comfortable in the game.”

Keith Curle commented on Louis Stephenson ahead of Hartlepool United's FA Cup tie at Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle has recently praised Stephenson’s attitude when being involved with the first team after receiving ‘glowing’ recommendations from academy manager Andy Lowe and Antony Sweeney.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kid,” Curle recently told The Mail.

“If there’s room on the bench, turn to the academy. Give me your best. I spoke to Sweens and he said this is my recommendation. I spoke to Andy Lowe and he came back with the same answer and they spoke glowingly about Louis.

