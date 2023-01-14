Hartlepool make the long journey south to the Priestfield Stadium to take on basement side Gillingham in what could prove to be a hugely significant fixture come the end of the season, even at this stage, as Pools look to remain in contention with those above them in the table whilst the Gills will be aiming to claw back some of the deficit on Curle’s team.

A win for Pools could see them climb out of the bottom two, with Rocdale facing off with Colchester United elsewhere in what is another important fixture at the foot of the table, as they take on a side who have won just twice in the league all season having scored just seven goals in 23 fixtures – including just one in their last nine league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite their struggles in front of goal up to this point, Curle admits he will not necessarily change his game plan at the Priestfield to be more aggressive in attack.

Keith Curle has addressed the beginning of a pivotal number of weeks for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I don’t change my mindset of how I’m going to approach the game based on their previous record and standing in the league,” Curle told The Mail.

“I watch the last couple of games and form my game plan based on what I see and not what, statistically, is evident, because stats can be read in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keeping a clean sheet is vitally important no matter who you’re playing, top of the league or bottom of the league,” he added.

“The mindset is, as a defensive unit, you don’t want to concede goals. The flipside is, can you be creative and create goal scoring opportunities?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle's first game in charge of Hartlepool United came against Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s about getting that balance and that blend within your team frame and set-up. Do you go gung-ho and play seven strikers, one midfield player and two defenders because they haven’t scored many? No.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having had a break from league action last weekend due to their FA Cup participation, where they were beaten 3-0 by Championship side Stoke City, Hartlepool return this afternoon having slipped below the dotted line following Rochdale’s midweek win over Bradford City.

And with fixtures against Rochdale and Colchester to come at the Suit Direct Stadium, to add to today’s contest at the Priestfield, before the end of the month, Curle is under no illusions as to the importance of this period for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle said: “I think it’s a pivotal month for everybody because if you have a look at everybody else's fixtures, they’ve all got important games. There’s other teams playing each other in and around us.

“Every game we’ve got coming up is going to be a big match but obviously, where we are in the league, it’s a great opportunity for ourselves to widen the gap and stay in touch with the clubs above us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But every club who is in the bottom half of the table will be mindful of results. We’re no different. Our focus is about us and what we’re about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillingham were the first team Curle faced when taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium back in September - a fixture which ended in a goalless draw.

But the Gills may pose a different threat this afternoon having been part of a successful takeover bid last month by American businessman Brad Galinson who has wasted little time when it comes to investing in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gills have already made a number of new signings this month with the likes of Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols, Mansfield Town’s Ollie Hawkins and Exeter City’s Timothee Dieng all in contention to make their debuts against Hartlepool in front of what will now be a hopeful crowd at the Priestfield.

“I like the manager there, Neil [Harris]. It was our first game when I was manager here and I must admit, I’m probably surprised by where they are in the division,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got new owners now and new club staff in Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler, two people that I’ve crossed swords with many times on the touchline. They’re good people.”

He added: “They’ve come in, they’re ambitious owners, they want to invest in January and improve the club’s status in the league and they’re prepared to pay what needs to be paid to get their football club out of the situation that they’re in. Excellent for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But being prepared to throw money at it doesn’t always work. So how much they spend, or how much a player is on, doesn’t change my approach.

“Who they sign we’re very respectful of, and what we think their team shape and their formation will be, but, ultimately, our focus is on our strengths and our game plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since day one of being in here, we haven’t shied away from where we are in the league. We’re not where we want to be, not where we need to be and not where we’re going to be. But one thing we can’t do is pick when we win, or who we win against, so we’re going to compete against everybody.