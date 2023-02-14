Sterry was shown a straight red for a challenge on Rio Adebisi inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour at the Mornflake Stadium as referee Neil Hair showed no hesitation in dismissing the 27-year-old.

Sterry’s early exit change the complexion of the game, after Hartlepool had made an encouraging start, with two goals in eight minutes before half-time proving an insurmountable task for Curle’s side.

Callum Ainley converted from close range before Ryan Finnigan hammered home from the edge of the area to seal all three points with Hartlepool dropping back into the bottom two in League Two.

Keith Curle shared his view on Jamie Sterry's red card for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“The game changed with the sending off,” said Curle.

“We went into plan B, C, D and ended up at plan F trying to get something out of the game, putting Edon Pruti up top and going 3-3-3.

“The conversation at half-time was about pride and making sure you come off the pitch with your football dignity intact and that you haven’t gone under and you’ve shown that effort, commitment, desire and application.

“At 2-0 down at half-time it would have been easy to go into your shell.”

He added: “Goals change games, especially when you’re down to 10 men, but the reaction of the players at half-time and adapting to the substitutions was good.

“It’s a mental approach. It’s very easy to go out there and think we’re 2-0 down, we’re down to 10 men, but they've emptied the tank and kept it respectable as in we didn’t concede second half.”

Curle suggested the club are unlikely to appeal Sterry’s red card having seen alternative angles of the challenge on Adebisi which means the full-back will now be set for a spell on the sidelines through suspension.

“I think if you see it from the angle that we’ve seen it, there’s no appeal,” said Curle.

“Jamie is a genuine lad. It was a genuine attempt. We know it’s a bobbly pitch. If you have a look at the lad's first touch the ball has bobbled up in the air and Jamie has gone to poke it away.

