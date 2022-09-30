Curle was announced as Paul Hartley’s successor recently after the Scotsman, and his assistant Gordon Young, left the club following a slow start to the season.

Curle was joined by former Hartlepool striker Colin West in the dugout, with the pair having worked together at several clubs in the past such as Northampton Town, Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic.

Club legend Antony Sweeney was also brought back into the first team set-up as part of Curle’s coaching staff having been moved into predominantly an academy role under Hartley.

Kyle Letheren joined Hartlepool United as a player-coach in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

But Curle suggests there are no plans to add further additions to his backroom staff, with Hartley’s player-goalkeeping coach Letheren also set to remain in his post with the club having forged a strong relationship with Pools’ No.1 Ben Killip who is enjoying a fine campaign to date.

“Kyle is staying,” Curle revealed to The Mail.

“I made that clear the first day that I came in. I knew him from Morecambe as well and more so in his playing days.

Ben Killip has forged a strong relationship with Kyle Letheren and has made a good start to the season for Hartlepool United under his coaching. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“His fitness levels are up to scratch. He’s got a good understanding of the role of a goalkeeper. He’s got his qualifications as well and I think there’s a good relationship there between Ben, Patrick and Kyle.

“It’s an environment where Kyle is trying to get the best out of Ben and I think Ben has got a lot of respect for Kyle and I think they’re enjoying their working relationship.

Curle added: “I’m happy with the staff. I’ve got a good understanding now of how every single department should work.

“I don’t want to work in every department. I’m not a control freak. But what I want to do is I want to know what they're doing, why they’re doing it and can I help them in any way shape or form with their role?

“Then it’s down to them and their accountability, exactly what you give the players.