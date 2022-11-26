Robinson was one of two surprise omissions from the Hartlepool squad to face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup second round at the Suit Direct Stadium with defender Euan Murray also missing.

But while Curle confirmed Scotsman Murray missed out with a back injury, he revealed Robinson has left the club and that they will continue to monitor the market ahead of January for a possible replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Theo is no longer with us. It was my choice,” Curle revealed to The Mail.

Theo Robinson has left Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’re looking [for a replacement]. We’re always continually looking. But when you get to the beginning of December, going into January, the market that you’re looking in changes again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson was signed as a free agent in October with the 33-year-old out of contract following his exit from Bradford City at the end of last season. The former Derby County and Huddersfield Town striker made just nine appearances in his time at the Suit Direct Stadium, the last of which came in the 3-1 defeat at Barrow where he was brought off at half-time.

Robinson did not manage to score for the club and his absence against Harrogate was not felt as Pools cruised into the third round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad