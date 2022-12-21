After reaching a deal to be named the permanent manager at the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this month, Curle believes the club has shown its faith in him to turn things around this season with the January transfer window likely to be a significant period for his side.

But when it comes to transfer dealings, Curle has a number of people to convince when it comes down to signing a player given the number of people involved in the decision making process.

Curle arrived at the club which works under the guise of a head of recruitment in former Rotherham United man Chris Trotter while there is also chairman Raj Singh and senior advisor Lee Rust, with chief operating officer Stephen Hobin also still likely to play a part next month despite the announcement he would be stepping down from his role before the end of the season.

Keith Curle and Lennie Lawrence are part of the recruitment team at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

The club recently appointed former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence to a non-executive position while there is also data analyst Chris Napier to provide intel on any potential new recruit. All in all, there are a lot of people involved when it comes to Hartlepool signing a new player.

But how much of an input does Curle have, particularly now he is a permanent figure at the club?

“Every player that comes into the building will have the green light from me, with the help and assistance of everybody at the football club,” Curle told The Mail.

Christopher Missilou is one player Keith Curle had the final say on when bringing the midfielder to Hartlepool United last month. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There’s a structure in place that identifies the talent we want to bring in. It's not solely down to me because I can’t see every game, I don't know every single player that’s out there. I know a lot of them but I don’t know every single one.

“But I have the final say of who I bring to the football club and then it’s about can we financially make it work for us and for them?”