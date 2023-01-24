Hartlepool arrived at Brunton Park buoyed by their win over Rochdale but gave promotion chasing Carlisle the perfect start when Morgan Feeney converted from close range inside six minutes after Owen Moxon’s excellent corner was flicked on by Kristian Dennis to force Ben Killip into a save he could only palm into the way of the Blues captain.

The home side doubled the lead 20 minutes later, having enjoyed plenty of freedom down the Hartlepool right, when Peter Hartley’s interception fell kindly for Dennis who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Pools were handed an instant lifeline, however, when Josh Umerah latched onto Moxon’s short back pass to finish well beyond Tomas Holy to reduce the deficit going into the break.

Hartlepool United suffered defeat at Carlisle United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle’s side gave some signs of encouragement early in the second half as they searched for an equaliser before Dennis added his second of the game when heading in Moxon’s cross to condemn Pools to defeat.

“The nature of the goals [is disappointing]. They are basics, they are fundamentals,” said Curle.

“The first goal is from a set piece - we have predominantly tightened up but that was disappointing and gives them a head start.

“The second goal was a good little bit of interplay from them to get down the sides, our shape and awareness wasn’t quite right and that enabled them the space to get in behind us.

Hartlepool United were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"A miskicked clearance, when you’re at the top it lands straight to a man coming in, but it was a good finish.

“It was a good attitude from going 2-0 down and getting back into the game. We started the second half okay, but there’s still fundamentals we need to improve on.

“The third goal is also disappointing. I thought we were having our fair share of it up until that point, and the goal flattens it. It was a good cross, but we didn’t deny the crossing angle.”

Despite a disappointing return to Brunton Park, Curle gave Carlisle praise before suggesting it highlights where his team needs to improve heading into the final days of the transfer window.

"They’re a decent team. They’re well organised, they don’t take risks, they know their jobs. They’ve got goal threats and athleticism in their team and they’ve got quality,” Curle told The Mail.

“In isolation when you’re looking at it, they are a top eight team and we’re a bottom eight team and we both exhibited why. That is the harsh reality of it.

“But it gives us something to improve on. We know we’re not the finished article in this window now. When we come out of the window we need to be better balanced and have a better all round feel to the squad.”

