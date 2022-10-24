The striker had, perhaps, been a surprise omission from Hartlepool United’s starting line-up against Swindon Town, given his record against the Robins. Robinson had scored six times in his last seven appearances against the Wiltshire side but was left out of the starting XI in favour of the returning Josh Umerah as a lone striker.

Robinson was a free agent signing earlier this month but interim boss Curle revealed to The Mail it was always the intention to bring him from the bench, with the 33-year-old having started back-to-back games following his arrival.

“Yeah it was the plan [to start him on the bench],” said Curle.

Theo Robinson started on the bench for Hartlepool United in the defeat at Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Theo had a chance before Mo Sylla. I think Tumilty crossed it and Theo got across his man, kept the ball alive in and around the six-yard box, and Mo came onto it but didn’t quite get the connection that he wanted. But it’s good to see the holding midfielder making the box from a defensive shape.”

But while Robinson’s introduction was not a surprise, what might have been was the decision to withdraw Umerah, in a like-for-like change, for the closing stages with Pools trailing rather than leaving two strikers on the field.

“We had to maintain our shape and maintain our discipline. So we were trying to build on that discipline element,” Curle told The Mail when asked if he was tempted to leave Umerah on alongside Robinson.