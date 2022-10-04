Keith Curle hails impact of 'game changers' as Wes McDonald grabs late winner against Doncaster Rovers
Hartlepool United secured their first league win of the season thanks to a late Wes McDonald strike – much to the delight of Keith Curle.
In his pre-match programme notes, Curle highlighted the impact of his ‘game changers’ from the bench following Josh Umerah’s brace against Mansfield Town on Friday night.
Just four days on and their ‘game changers’ were at it again courtesy of McDonald’s late strike past Jonathan Mitchell that blew the roof off the Suit Direct Stadium.
Post-match, Curle told the Mail that he wanted to implement that type of mentality into his squad.
Curle said: “That’s a mentality that we’re trying to spread within the group that I name the team and I know I’m going to have disappointed, upset, angry, frustrated players but I accept that and I make sure that I am the last person to leave the training ground if someone wants to speak with me.
"I’m always there to give them the reason and an explanation why. Some players agree with it and some don’t but I don’t shy away from the decisions that I make.
“One of the first meetings I had with the players was ‘I am here and I won’t shy away from my responsibility but the one thing I can guarantee with you is once I make a decision, I won’t change my mind.”
Pools climbed out of the relegation zone following their win over Rovers on Tuesday night and return to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday when they host Carlisle United.