Keith Curle hails impact of 'game changers' as Wes McDonald grabs late winner against Doncaster Rovers

In his pre-match programme notes, Curle highlighted the impact of his ‘game changers’ from the bench following Josh Umerah’s brace against Mansfield Town on Friday night.

Just four days on and their ‘game changers’ were at it again courtesy of McDonald’s late strike past Jonathan Mitchell that blew the roof off the Suit Direct Stadium.

Post-match, Curle told the Mail that he wanted to implement that type of mentality into his squad.

Hartlepool United's Wes McDonald celebrates with his team mates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Doncaster Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 4th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle said: “That’s a mentality that we’re trying to spread within the group that I name the team and I know I’m going to have disappointed, upset, angry, frustrated players but I accept that and I make sure that I am the last person to leave the training ground if someone wants to speak with me.

"I’m always there to give them the reason and an explanation why. Some players agree with it and some don’t but I don’t shy away from the decisions that I make.

“One of the first meetings I had with the players was ‘I am here and I won’t shy away from my responsibility but the one thing I can guarantee with you is once I make a decision, I won’t change my mind.”