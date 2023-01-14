Pools are going in search of what would be a third straight away win in the league following their recent victories at Crawley Town and Rochdale.

But after Rochdale shocked Bradford City in midweek, Curle’s side have slipped back into the bottom two ahead of a meeting with League Two’s bottom club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gills have made strides in the transfer market with a number of significant signings ahead of today’s meeting while Hartlepool, themselves, have brought in four new faces.

Matt Dolan makes his first appearance for Hartlepool United since December 2014 following his return from Newport County. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

And two of those new additions start at the Priestfield as Matt Dolan will make a third debut for Pools having enjoyed two loan spells earlier in his career with Dan Dodds making his first appearance for the club following his permanent transfer from Middlesbrough.

Dodds forms part of a back four for Curle’s side as Joe Grey keeps his place in the starting line-up from his first league start against Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grey is part of a front three alongside Jack Hamilton and Josh Umerah who is fit after coming off in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City.

Pools, however, name just six substitutes with Jamie Sterry still missing with injury, as well as recent speculation linking him with a move to Stockport County, and Euan Murray is not involved despite having trained this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Cooke misses out altogether while new signing Edon Pruti was not registered in time to be involved.

And here is how Pools line-up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Ferguson, Dodds, Featherstone ©, Dolan, Sylla, Grey, Hamilton, Umerah