Keith Curle has this message for Hartlepool United youngster and Sunderland loanee

Both Grey and Sunderland loanee Taylor have struggled to feature much for Hartlepool this season, despite the club’s current struggles in League Two.

Grey was dealt an unfortunate blow in the final week of pre-season after picking up a calf injury following a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium which kept him out of action until the visit of Bradford City midway through August whilst Taylor, who was signed by former boss Paul Hartley on the strength of his performance for the Black Cats in that 1-1 draw, last featured in the league in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Joe Grey and Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor have received very little game time for Hartlepool United this season. Frank Reid / MI News & Sport Ltd

Both Grey and Taylor featured in the Papa Johns Trophy draw with Morecambe recently but have combined to feature for just 106 minutes in the league so far this campaign, with the only start for either coming from Taylor in the opening day defeat at Walsall.

Hartlepool native Taylor was a welcome addition in the summer, with many keen to see him kick-on from a positive spell with Sunderland’s youth side over the last 12 months.

But unfortunately, the 19-year-old’s move has not worked out that way as yet with Taylor having only been involved in three of Pools’ 13 league squads this season.

Meanwhile Grey, with whom much potential and hope remains, has failed to come off the bench in five of the seven occasions he has made the Pools squad, with his league time totalling just 24 minutes - none of which has come under interim boss Curle.

Joe Grey picked up an injury following the pre-season draw with Sunderland which kept him out of the Hartlepool United squad for the start of the season. Picture by Martin Swinney

“They need to impress me in training. The same as every single player,” Curle told The Mail.

“When they go out, every single player has got to impress. Nobody has got a divine right to be selected.

“We’ve got competition for most places all over the park no matter what formation I pick. So every single player has got to give me, and show me, what they’re about.”

