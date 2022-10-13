Curle oversaw his first three points as interim manager when Pools secured a late win over Doncaster last week but they were unable to capitalise on that when slipping to defeat against Carlisle United four days later.

Pools had taken a one goal lead into the break against the Blues but were undone by Paul Simpson’s side in the second half.

And Curle is now hoping his team can find a way to repeat their good habits against Doncaster instead, in what is another important fixture at the bottom of the League Two table at Harrogate.

Keith Curle has been pleased with Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“You build a successful career on good habits, being reliable, consistent and dependable. You want that tag against your name as a professional,” said Curle.

“That means that you will do what needs to be done, when it needs to be done and how it needs to be done and you will repeatedly practice it. If you repeat good habits, you get better.

“As a football club, a changing room and a footballing department we need to have reliable, consistent and dependable performers and players that are prepared to do the right thing at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Umerah is one booking away from being suspended for Hartlepool United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I know it might sound a little bit boring me repeating myself, but you build careers on that, that’s your foundation to build a career.

“If sometimes you turn up and sometimes you don’t then you’re not going to progress and hit the heady heights of going up the divisions.

“You need to pick up good habits and repeat those habits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United's Rollin Menayese missed the defeat to Carlisle United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle will be hoping for positive news on the injury front at the weekend, particularly in defence.

Pools were without defender Rollin Menayese for the defeat to Carlisle after the Walsall loanee picked up an ankle injury whilst full-back Jamie Sterry has been out of action throughout Curle’s tenure to date with what was disclosed as a back injury.

Sterry’s absence has led to Curle shuffling his pack at right-back with Mouhamed Niang and Euan Murray deployed in that role - Niang however has been missing since being forced off with a head injury in the stalemate with Gillingham while Murray was moved back into the centre of defence in Menayese’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Nicky Featherstone remains a long-term absentee while striker Josh Umerah is walking the tightrope of suspension on four yellow cards.

Umerah and Wes McDonald have made significant impacts from the bench of late with Curle keen to praise their attitude when being left out of the starting XI.

“They’re vitally important and it’s not just their ability but their mentality as well,” said Curle.

“Josh and Wes are people that have been starters for the team but found themselves not in the team, but their attitude and approach to not being in the team was exemplary and they’re an example to the rest of the team that, yes, you may not be in the starting team, but you still have a role to play and the best way is to come on and score a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad