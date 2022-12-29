Keith Curle makes one change to Hartlepool United's starting XI as ex-Kilmarnock man misses out against Mansfield Town
Hartlepool United will close out 2022 against Mansfield Town at the Suit Direct Stadium as they look for a third straight win.
Keith Curle’s side were victorious over Rochdale on Boxing Day to add to their 2-0 success over Crawley Town as they moved three points clear of the bottom two.
Curle kept the same starting line-up from the win over Crawley at the Crown Oil Arena but has made one change for the visit of Mansfield – that being enforced as defender Euan Murray misses out.
Murray played against Rochdale having struggled with illness in the run up to the game but the former Kilmarnock defender does now miss out with Mark Shelton coming back into the starting line-up.
Shelton starts for the first time since being forced off in the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town having recently recovered from a calf injury.
Elsewhere, despite confirming to The Mail after the win over Rochdale he would be returning to his parent club Barnsley, Clarke Oduor is back on the bench.
And this is how Pools line-up in full to take on Mansfield: