Keith Curle’s side were victorious over Rochdale on Boxing Day to add to their 2-0 success over Crawley Town as they moved three points clear of the bottom two.

Curle kept the same starting line-up from the win over Crawley at the Crown Oil Arena but has made one change for the visit of Mansfield – that being enforced as defender Euan Murray misses out.

Murray played against Rochdale having struggled with illness in the run up to the game but the former Kilmarnock defender does now miss out with Mark Shelton coming back into the starting line-up.

Mark Shelton returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Shelton starts for the first time since being forced off in the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town having recently recovered from a calf injury.

Elsewhere, despite confirming to The Mail after the win over Rochdale he would be returning to his parent club Barnsley, Clarke Oduor is back on the bench.

And this is how Pools line-up in full to take on Mansfield:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Ferguson, Tumilty, Shelton, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, Hamilton, Umerah

