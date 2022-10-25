The interim boss has been forced into two changes with both Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang missing after they were forced off early in the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town. Shelton came off with a calf injury while Niang could be seen clutching at his hamstring.

Midfielder Tom Crawford is the third player to miss out. The 23-year-old is not involved in the squad of 18 which features teenager Louis Stephenson on the bench. In come Reghan Tumilty, Mohamad Sylla and Theo Robinson as Pools look to secure just their second league win of the season.

Robinson joins Josh Umerah in attack while Tumilty joins the defence alongside Euan Murray, Alex Lacey and David Ferguson. Barnsley loanee Clarke Oduor keeps his spot in the starting XI after scoring his first goal for the club against Swindon.

Theo Robinson returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Captain Nicky Featherstone also retains his spot after returning at the County Ground from a lengthy lay-off.

Jamie Sterry and Rollin Menayese continue to miss out for Curle’s side. The Pools boss revealed Sterry had pulled up in training ahead of the trip to Swindon last week while Walsall loanee Menayese has been dealing with an ankle problem.

Jake Hastie and Mikael Ndjoli return to the match day squad after being left out for the trip to Swindon. Meanwhile winger Wes McDonald continues to find himself on the bench with Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor involved in the squad for the second successive game.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Oduor, Sylla, Featherstone, Cooke, Umerah, Robinson