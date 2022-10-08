Keith Curle makes two changes to his Hartlepool United team from win over Doncaster Rovers ahead of Carlisle United clash
This is the Hartlepool United side Keith Curle has picked to face Carlisle United this afternoon.
Pools come into the game hoping to carry on the momentum gained from their first victory of the season on Tuesday night with match-winner Wes McDonald handed a start against Carlisle United. Reghan Tumilty also comes in to replace the injured Rollin Menayese.
Their opponents meanwhile are unbeaten in the league since August with former Blues boss Curle expecting a tough encounter at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Clarke Oduor, Mo Sylla, Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald, Jack Hamilton, Josh Umerah
Substitutes: Alex Letheren, Brody Paterson, Mark Shelton, Jake Hastie, Joe Grey, Callum Cooke, Mikael Ndjoli
Carlisle United starting XI: Thomas Holy, Jack Armer, Owen Moxon, Paul Huntington, Jordan Gibson, Callum Guy, Kristian Dennis, Corey Whelan, Jon Mellish, Fin Back, Jack Stretton
Substitutes: Michael Kelly, Morgan Feeney, Ryan Edmondson, Omari Patrick, Taylor Charters, Jayden Harris, Duncan Idehen