Pools arrive in the Midlands in search of back-to-back victories for the first time this season after their come from behind win over Grimsby Town in the league a week ago. And interim manager Curle has made just one change to the side who started against the Mariners.

Theo Robinson comes in for David Ferguson, who misses out on the squad, with Curle tweaking his formation against the National League side. Robinson partners leading scorer Josh Umerah in attack with former Solihull Moors loanee Wes McDonald also continuing in the starting XI.

Curle has, however, used the first round tie as an opportunity to introduce more of the club’s academy talent into the squad with three youth players involved on the bench while Livingston loan striker Jack Hamilton also returns to the squad.

Theo Robinson returns to the starting line-up for Hartlepool United to face Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Louis Stephenson, who has been involved in the last two match day squads in the league, is on the bench despite his red card in the FA youth cup in midweek. Stephenson is joined by Campbell Darcy, who captained that youth side against Accrington Stanley, and Joe Kitching in what is a youthful bench for Hartlepool.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Solihull Moors in the first round of the FA Cup.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Lacey, Murray, Oduor, Sylla, Featherstone, Cooke, McDonald, Umerah, Robinson