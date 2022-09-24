Keith Curle has named his first Hartlepool United starting XI to face Gillingham at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle takes charge of Pools for the first time this afternoon with Gillingham the visitors to the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Gills sit one place and two points above Pools heading into the game with Pools still searching for their first league win of the season – a run which resulted in the dismissal of Paul Hartley.

Curle was present as Pools held League One side Morecambe to a goalless draw in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek with the focus now being on a return to league action.

And Curle has made four changes to the side who limped to a 2-0 defeat at Sutton United a week ago.

Rollin Menayese and Brody Paterson drop out of the defence while midfielders Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke also miss out.

Both Paterson and Crawford are not involved in Curle’s squad which is also missing Jamie Sterry and Ellis Taylor while Hartley’s final signing Chris Maguire continues to remain absent from the squad.

In come David Ferguson, who captains the side with Nicky Featherstone out injured, Mohamad Sylla, Mark Shelton and Mikael Ndjoli.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Niang, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Tumilty, Sylla, Shelton, McDonald, Ndjoli, Umerah