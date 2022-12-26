Keith Curle’s side have not played since their 2-0 success over Crawley Town over a fortnight ago after the meeting with Newport County was postponed last weekend.

But with the majority of League Two fixtures also being called off, it meant Pools went into Christmas outside of the bottom two ahead of today’s trip to Rochdale.

A win for Pools this afternoon would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table and, on the back of their first away success of the season, Curle has named an unchanged team for the first time since his appointment in September.

Jack Hamilton starts for Hartlepool United to face Rochdale. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Jamie Sterry, who made his return to the side in the win over Crawley, continues on the right of five in defence with Reghan Tumilty, again, preferred on the left ahead of Brody Paterson who does return to the match day squad on the bench.

Jack Hamilton is fit after being forced off in the win over Crawley and he partners top scorer Josh Umerah in attack while Callum Cooke, Mohamad Sylla and captain Nicky Featherstone continue as a midfield trio.

Young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes has been recalled from his loan spell with non-league side Stockton Town to take a place on the bench with Kyle Letheren missing through illness.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Tumilty, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, Hamilton, Umerah