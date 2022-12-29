Curle was able to name an unchanged starting XI for the first time in the league since his appointment back in September against Rochdale as he stuck with the team who earned a first away win of the season against Crawley Town earlier this month.

And Curle was rewarded as Hartlepool claimed another vital three points at the Crown Oil Arena to move three points clear of the bottom two ahead of a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium against Mansfield and Harrogate Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while the temptation will be there to stick with what appears to have worked in the previous two games for Hartlepool, Curle has suggested that he will change things up if he feels the need.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle will make changes against Mansfield Town if he feels the need to. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

“Ultimately, the decision was there were things in that Crawley game that I liked,” said Curle.

“There’s things in the game [against Rochdale] that I liked, but am I a superstitious coach or a coach who thinks because the team won they deserve another opportunity? Unfortunately I'm not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll look at the opposition who we’re playing next and if I see a weakness, and something within our squad we can exploit, and if there’s changes need to be made, I’ll make them changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle will be hoping there are no further injury or illness concerns within his squad after a number were struggling in the run up to Boxing Day’s fixture.

Curle may also have to make a decision on full-back Jamie Sterry who completed consecutive 90 minutes for the first time since August in the win over Rochdale as he weighs up whether the 27-year-old can complete three games in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s so much we can do medically and physically with Jamie but, ultimately, we have to listen to Jamie and what Jamie is telling us,” said Curle.