Their win over Crawley Town last Friday night was sparked by a goal from an unlikely source. Rollin Menayese’s powerful header into the bottom corner got Pools up and running on a freezing night at Broadfield Stadium.

Menayese’s goal just after the hour mark gave Pools a lead to defend and when Travis Johnson diverted his header past his own goalkeeper nine minutes from time, Pools were able to relax a bit and saw out the game with a clean sheet intact.

Rollin Menayese opened the scoring for Hartlepool United against Crawley Town on Friday night (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The 25 year old joined Pools from Walsall in summer and, injury worries aside, has tended to be a first-choice for both Keith Curle and his predecessor Paul Hartley. Ahead of the clash with Newport on Saturday, Curle expressed his desire to find out more about the defender who will be coming up against familiar opposition at the weekend.

Curle told BBC Radio Tees: “I’m going to have conversations with Rollin to find out about his history and his family. I didn’t know he was from Newport.

“He was telling me about his brothers. One is in America and one is just doing a university course so it's a good insight to find out a little bit about him.

“But it will be a good battle and good physical encounter between him and his opposite number, one that neither will take a backward step from or shy away from. That will be an interesting encounter.”

The man likely to square-off against Menayese on Saturday will be former Pools striker Omar Bogle. Bogle spent less than six months at the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this year, scoring five goals during his brief stint at the club.

Bogle has nine goals in all competitions this season and is someone Curle recognises could be a threat to his side on Saturday. “He’s got a physical presence, he’s mobile and he’s got an eye for goal.” Curle said when asked about the 29 year old.

