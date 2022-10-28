McDonald made a strong start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium after arriving on a free transfer from Morecambe. The former Birmingham City man scored twice in his first five appearances for the club, as well as grabbing the winner against Doncaster Rovers in what remains Hartlepool’s only league win of the season.

But having seemingly established himself as a regular in the Pools XI, the 25-year-old has started just one of the last five games which came in the 2-2 draw at Mansfield Town, with McDonald appearing to be a victim of Curle’s shift in system to a 3-5-2 in recent weeks.

Wes McDonald has started just one of the last five games for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“In the last few games we’ve gone with a 3-5-2 and I don’t see Wes as a wing-back. I don’t think his best position is as a No.10 or up the middle.” Curle told The Mail.

“But I’ve got to say I like Wes as a person and I like him as a player. I like how he conducts himself as well.

“He’s always asking questions on where he can improve or how he can play a certain position and what he is lacking if he plays a certain position. I like that. I like the people who ask the questions and want to improve and who understand the situation they’re in.