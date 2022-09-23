Keith Curle provides Chris Maguire update and the latest team news ahead of Hartlepool United’s clash with Gillingham

Pools, fresh from a promising Papa John’s Trophy performance in midweek, face a Gillingham side that sit just one place and two points above them in the league table.

A first league win of the season for the hosts would see them leapfrog their opponents and end the day out of the relegation zone.

Although there’s still 37 games left to be played, the clash with Gills could prove to be a pivotal moment in Hartlepool’s season - and Curle was keen to ensure Saturday’s opponents were kept in the dark over his maiden team selection.

Curle said: “There’s a few knocks and bruises, but if I tell you too much information that will probably help the opposition so as far as they are concerned, everyone is fit.”

Curle was also asked about Chris Maguire’s situation at the club and when Pools fans could expect to see their new signing in action.

Maguire joined Pools on a free transfer almost a fortnight ago but has not yet made a matchday squad after registration issues and a foot injury.

Keith Curle is unveiled as the new Hartlepool United Interim manager at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Thursday 22nd September 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

On Maguire, Curle said: “There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player.