Maguire was former manager Paul Hartley’s final signing of a busy summer of change at the Suit Direct Stadium but the ex-Sunderland, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday star has yet to feature for Hartlepool since his arrival.

Maguire was suspended by former club Lincoln City in relation to an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules, but, as detailed by interim boss Keith Curle, issues remain over Maguire’s contract situation at Hartlepool.

Chris Maguire continues to train with Hartlepool United despite contract complexities. Picture by FRANK REID

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has also been dealing with a foot injury which has prevented him from being involved, but Curle has insisted Maguire has remained a part of the training group during this period of uncertainty.

“He’s doing the fitness work that he needs to do,” said Curle.

“For any footballer it’s difficult when there’s no game on a Saturday, but within that they have to maintain their professional standards of having that baseline of fitness.”

Curle added to The Mail: “Chris is a player who has got obvious ability but there’s a situation that has arose that we need to deal with correctly.

“I think the football club has tried to be as clear as possible with Chris himself, and his agent and representatives, and have been willing to speak to the EFL and the PFA.