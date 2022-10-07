News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United's Wes McDonald scores their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Doncaster Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 4th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Keith Curle's Hartlepool United XI to face Carlisle United - predicted line-up photo gallery

Hartlepool United host Carlisle United on Saturday at the Suit Direct Stadium aiming to build on the impressive victory over Doncaster Rovers.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:40 am

Here, we take a look at the predicted XI to face Carlisle in League Two.

1. Ben Killip

Against Carlisle, he did well to stay alert and deny Molyneux just before the break. Could do very little about Doncaster’s equaliser.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Euan Murray

Had to do a lot of defending behind Oduor who was afforded a more attacking role but did so solidly throughout against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese

A certain starter. Played in the heart of the defence and headed everything that came during the whole 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey

Defended well at the back against Doncaster Rovers, particularly against Molyneux who was a constant threat for Rovers.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3