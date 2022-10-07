Keith Curle's Hartlepool United XI to face Carlisle United - predicted line-up photo gallery

Here, we take a look at the predicted XI to face Carlisle in League Two.
1. Ben Killip
Against Carlisle, he did well to stay alert and deny Molyneux just before the break. Could do very little about Doncaster’s equaliser.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Euan Murray
Had to do a lot of defending behind Oduor who was afforded a more attacking role but did so solidly throughout against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Rollin Menayese
A certain starter. Played in the heart of the defence and headed everything that came during the whole 90 minutes on Tuesday.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Alex Lacey
Defended well at the back against Doncaster Rovers, particularly against Molyneux who was a constant threat for Rovers.
Photo: Mark Fletcher