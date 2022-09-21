Keith Curle’s influence and car park shots — moments you may have missed from Hartlepool United’s clash with Morecambe

Here, we take a look at some of the moments you may have missed from Hartlepool’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Morecambe.

Keith Curle’s Hartlepool United influence

Pools were marshalled on Tuesday night by Antony Sweeney on the touchline, however, Keith Curle’s presence in the stands was a reminder that Pools are set for a new direction under a new boss.

Mikael Ndjoli looked threatening against Morecambe but lacked end product (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Papa John’s Trophy doesn’t bring with it the same expectations and demands as league football, Curle was able to get a good look at his new side and as Sweeney revealed post-match, the new boss had plenty of influence on the night.

Sweeney said: “He was in the stands and in constant contact. He wants to hit the ground running so there was no wasted time today and if he wanted to say something, he would phone down and say what he wanted to say.

“He addressed the players at half-time and he was majorly involved in the change of shape and personnel at half-time.

“I knew I was fronting up a collaboration more than just me selfishly picking a team that I thought could get a win for my own personal gain. Would I love a win? Course I would, but I know there’s a bigger picture.”

Keith Curle had a big influence during Hartlepool United's Papa John's Trophy clash with Morecambe (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Cooney’s car park shot

As goalless draws go, Tuesday night’s clash with Morecambe was not the most memorable of affairs.

Neither goalkeeper was overly-tested as both sides, low on confidence from their respective disappointing starts to the campaign, struggled to take control of the game.

Pools suffered another penalty shootout defeat in this competition (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The whole game was possibly summed up by one moment just after the half-hour mark when Ryan Cooney picked up the ball and drove at the Pools defence.

Despite being 30-yards out, the full-back tried his luck, only to see his effort sail over the stands and into the car park behind the goal.

It was a moment that, even half an hour in, signalled to the 934 supporters in attendance, including the 71 hardy Pools fans that made the trip, they may be in for a long evening.

Ndjoli threat

For all the failings to test Adam Smith in the Shrimps goal, Mikael Ndjoli did prove to be a threat for Pools up-front.

His physical presence in the air, as well as pace with the ball at his feet, did worry the opposition as he carved out openings for shots on goal.

However, any time he did pull the trigger he either saw his effort sail harmlessly wide or be blocked by Morecambe defenders.

He may not have got on the scoresheet this time around, but there’s no doubting that Curle, Sweeney & Co will have been pleased with aspects of the striker’s game at the Mazuma Stadium.

Penalty familiarity

As the game limped to a draw, penalties became the talk of the stadium.

The shootout would become Morecambe’s third of the season following penalties against Everton Under-21’s last time out and their Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City.

Remarkably, it would be Hartlepool’s fifth shootout in just nine Papa John’s Trophy games.