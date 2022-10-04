Keith Curle's three word message for Hartlepool United fans ahead of crucial Doncaster Rovers and Carlisle United games
Keith Curle insists ‘I need you’ to everyone associated with Hartlepool United as they prepare for the first of two crucial home encounters in the space of four days.
Pools host Doncaster Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday before welcoming Carlisle United at the weekend as their search for a first league win of the season begins to reach desperation mode.
But Curle’s side head into the meeting with Doncaster buoyed by an unlikely point gained at Mansfield Town last week, when Josh Umerah came off the bench to score twice in the second half.
Umerah’s second, a minute from time, sent the travelling Hartlepool fans delirious and Curle has acknowledged the importance of the support heading into their home double.
“They were excellent and I made sure all the players went over to show their appreciation. I could hear them all night,” Curle said of the Pools fans at Mansfield.
“It was a belief from them as if to say ‘we’re with you’ and we need that.
"We need everybody at the football club. I need everybody. Matchday stewards, people in the office, people behind the scenes, anybody that’s got an affiliation we need you. I need you.”
And Curle believes ‘blood and guts’ from his players will help to bring the good times back to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Speaking after the goalless draw with Gillingham, Curle said: “I know I can get this place bouncing because you can tell it’s there.
“I’m not saying it’s muted but you’re thinking ‘there’s more to come’ and I know I can get this place bouncing.
"I know I can get more people in here and I know I can get the place more vocal but we’ve got to earn that and we’ve got to respect supporters who are coming in and paying their money.
“They want effort, they want commitment, they want desire, they want application. They want to see blood and guts and they want to see a team with a winning mentality that’s going to run through everything. That will fill the stadium but also turn the volume up.”