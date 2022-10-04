Pools host Doncaster Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday before welcoming Carlisle United at the weekend as their search for a first league win of the season begins to reach desperation mode.

But Curle’s side head into the meeting with Doncaster buoyed by an unlikely point gained at Mansfield Town last week, when Josh Umerah came off the bench to score twice in the second half.

Umerah’s second, a minute from time, sent the travelling Hartlepool fans delirious and Curle has acknowledged the importance of the support heading into their home double.

Hartlepool United are preparing for a crucial home double at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“They were excellent and I made sure all the players went over to show their appreciation. I could hear them all night,” Curle said of the Pools fans at Mansfield.

“It was a belief from them as if to say ‘we’re with you’ and we need that.

"We need everybody at the football club. I need everybody. Matchday stewards, people in the office, people behind the scenes, anybody that’s got an affiliation we need you. I need you.”

And Curle believes ‘blood and guts’ from his players will help to bring the good times back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle believes he can get the Suit Direct Stadium bouncing again for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Speaking after the goalless draw with Gillingham, Curle said: “I know I can get this place bouncing because you can tell it’s there.

“I’m not saying it’s muted but you’re thinking ‘there’s more to come’ and I know I can get this place bouncing.

"I know I can get more people in here and I know I can get the place more vocal but we’ve got to earn that and we’ve got to respect supporters who are coming in and paying their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad